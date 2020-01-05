Humidifiers to Get You Through Cold & Flu Season

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

School and work are back in full swing (if they ever even really stopped), and it seems like people are coughing and sneezing left and right. Whether you're fighting off a cold or you just want to keep that dry winter air at bay, check out our pick of awesome humidifiers.

Amazon

If you're wanting something sleek and stylish, this powerful tabletop humidifier is packed with smart features that make it the perfect solution for improving the air quality in any room. It's whisper-quiet, so it's great for bedrooms and offices where you want to keep the noise down. The mist levels are adjustable and the LED tank light emits a soft night light and can be turned off at any time, making it very versatile.

Amazon

I'm a sucker for these adorable humidifiers. This one provides 30 hours of continuous mist, it's made of BPA-free material, has an adjustable night light and is easy to clean. On top of that, it's quiet and can be used as a fragrance diffuser.

Amazon

This little crystal wonder is perfect when you need a humidifier on the go. It's small and portable, and it's USB powered, so you can plug it into your laptop at work or the nightstand at a hotel when you're on the road.

Amazon

There are so many styles of humidifiers and diffusers. This one is funky and eclectic - adding some fantastical ambiance to your space. Whether it's for aromatherapy or to help air some moisture to the air, it's got all the bases covered.

Amazon

Having a cutesy humidifier is nice, but sometimes you want a no-nonsense one that is strictly there to deliver maximum comfy humidity when you're not feeling well. It can aid in better sleep, alleviate congestion and makes your skin feel less dehydrated.

