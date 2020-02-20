Hunters Dream: Big Buck Shows Up on Family’s Ring Doorbell Camera

Ring doorbells are all the rage these days. Their cameras are picking up some very interesting things. One family lived a hunter's dream recently when a huge buck appeared on their doorbell video.

A family had left birdseed on their front porch which resulted in this very interesting visitor as documented by their Ring doorbell.

This happened in Bellingham, Washington very near the Canadian border. If you're familiar with Bellingham, you know the areas around the town are very woodsy. It's not surprising that an adventurous deer would wander into the city looking for some free food.

The family noted that they moved the birdseed further away from the door after first seeing this to make sure the buck didn't get excited and bust out a window. Sure enough, this big guy showed up again to partake of their bird food. Gotta love deer.