Hunters Make An Elk Bugle Tube From Plastic Bottle

I don't generally make broad brush stroke statements, but I feel confident that my fellow women will all agree that in general, most men are extremely forgetful.

I've been married for 16 years, and have 3 sons...and it is utterly ridiculous how hard it is for them to remember anything for more than 5 minutes.

So, I guess it shouldn't have surprised me when I was watching this hunting video and in the middle of it, the hunters realized they had left their Elk Bugle Tube back at their last spot...more than an hour hike away.

Frankly, it made me giggle a bit.

But even I was impressed when these innovative guys refused to let this "little mistake" get in the way of their hunt.

Not only did the plastic bottle Elk Bugle Tube actually work, but it sounded just as good as the one they had bought.

Considering an Elk Bugle Tube can set you back between $30 and $50 dollars that's actually a pretty handy trick.

And can we take a moment to talk about how cool it is that these two Iowa hunters have been dreaming of this Wyoming bow hunt since they were 12 (and even had video footage of it to share with us)?

A lot of us take the fabulous hunting in our backyards for granted.

Hearing these hunters talk at the end of the video about how amazing the experience was for them, reminded me how truly blessed we are to live here.