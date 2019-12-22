Husband Of Cheyenne Mayor Arrested For Domestic Violence

UPDATE: Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr on Sunday evening issued the following personal statement: ''Domestic violence cuts across all parts of our society. Apparently, no one is immune. I am having to come to grips with being victimized this way. This is a very traumatic time for me, my children and my parents. I appreciate the community respecting my privacy as I deal with this situation.'

Original Post: Jimmy Orr, the husband of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Friday evening according to a spokesman for the Cheyenne Police Department.

Officer Kevin Malatesta said on Sunday that he did not have an exact time for the arrest or any other details. Jimmy Orr was arrested in the 3400 block of Warren Ave. He was in custody in the Laramie County Detention Center as of Sunday afternoon according to jail officials and faced a Monday court appearance.

A spokesman for Mayor Orr released a statement on Sunday saying the mayor's office would not be issuing any comment on the matter.

Jimmy Orr served as Press Secretary for then-Wyoming Governor Jim Geringer in the 1990s and served in the White House under President George W. Bush in the early 2000s. As of earlier this month, he worked in the corporate offices of Taco Johns International in Cheyenne.