I-25 Bridge Rehab to Begin Monday; Expect Lane Closures, Delays

Drivers in Cheyenne should expect lane closures and delays on Interstate 25 near Missile Drive starting Monday.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says crews will be completing repairs to the bridge decks, approach slabs and substructures on the bridges over Missile Drive and the BNSF railroad tracks.

Achs says crews will also be doing some slab repair between mileposts 10.5 and 10.8.

"Motorists should avoid distractions and stay alert through the work zone as they will encounter speed limit reductions, lane closures with temporary concrete barriers and at least one detour," said Achs. "Additionally, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place."

The work is part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project.

