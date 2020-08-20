I-25 Closed Between Cheyenne and Colorado State Line Due to Fire

3:11 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 25 has reopened to all traffic in both directions.

2:56 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 25 has reopened to northbound traffic, but the right lane is blocked from milepost 2 to milepost 7.

2:40 P.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 25 has reopened to southbound traffic, but the northbound lanes remain closed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A fire has forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at exit 2 to U.S. 85 north, and southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 7, Clear Creek Parkway, to exit 4, High Plains Parkway.

There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen.

​​