I-25 Closed From Cheyenne to Colorado State Line Due to Crash

UPDATE:

Interstate 25 was reopened around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash two miles south of the Wyoming/Colorado border has forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the state line.

The crash happened around mile marker 297, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time for the interstate to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.

