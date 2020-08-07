I-25 Construction Project to Wrap Up in Three Weeks

A summer-long project on a five-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Cheyenne is scheduled to wrap up soon.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says crews will begin paving operations between the Randall Avenue and Horse Creek Road interchanges on Monday, Aug. 10, weather permitting.

"The work will involve interstate lane closures as well as closing each I-25 on- and off-ramp in the project area for short periods of time," Achs said in a release.

"The ramp closures will likely last between an hour and half the day for milling and paving, respectively," she added.

Achs says the work is expected to take about three weeks.

