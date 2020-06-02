I-25 Northbound On-Ramp From Central Ave. to Close for 7-10 Days

The Interstate 25 northbound on-ramp from Central Avenue will be closed starting Thursday for slab repairs.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says "a detour will be in place with signage to help guide travelers."

She says the closure is estimated to last seven to 10 days, weather permitting.

The work is part of a larger slab repair and overlay project underway on I-25 between the Randall Avenue and Horse Creek Road interchanges, which is expected to be completed by the end of November.

