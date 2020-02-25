I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed 6-8 Hours [UPDATED]

UPDATE:

I-80 has reopened between Cheyenne and Laramie, though WYDOT reports high travel impacts due to winter weather conditions. 

Original Story:

For a second consecutive day, winter weather has forced WYDOT to closed all lanes of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, the closure was expected to last 6-8 hours, putting the estimated reopening time between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Closures were also in effect for parts of I-25. All lanes were closed between Cheyenne and Chugwater, and the southbound lanes were closed between Wheatland and Chugwater. As of 5:27 a.m. Tuesday, WYDOT reported no estimated reopening time.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

