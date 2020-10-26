I-80 Closed Between Cheyenne and Laramie Due to Winter Conditions

Wyoming Department of Transportation

 

10:57 P.M. UPDATE

Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions.

8:52 P.M. UPDATE:

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

As of 5:10 p.m., the estimated reopening time is in seven to nine hours.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures.

