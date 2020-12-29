I-80 Closed Eastbound From Pine Bluffs

MORE:

As of 4:30 this morning (Dec. 29), Interstate 80 was closed in the eastbound lane from Pine Bluffs into Nebraska.

That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT] Road and Travel Report. The report says the closure is due to conditions in Nebraska.

At last report, the rest of Interstate 80 in Wyoming. as well as I-25 in the Cowboy State, remained open in the wake of a winter storm that has dumped several inches of snow in many areas.

But a "no unnecessary travel restriction" was posted for Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Douglas, and travel conditions around most of the state were not good.

You can access the WYDOT Road and Travel report here.