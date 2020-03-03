12:39 P.M. UPDATE:

As of noon, westbound Interstate 80 between Wamsutter and Cheyenne is estimated to open in 24 to 26 hours.

Eastbound I-80 between Evanston and Creston Junction is estimated to open in 10 to 12 hours, and eastbound I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie is estimated to open in four to six hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interstate 80 in Wyoming is estimated to reopen late this afternoon following Sunday's massive, deadly pileup west of Rawlins.

Wyoming Department of Transportation officials were hoping to get I-80 reopened between noon and 4 p.m., but they've pushed the estimated opening time back to 4-6 p.m.

WYDOT says crews are still working to clear wreckage from the pileup, which involved about 100 vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions.