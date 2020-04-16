I-80 in Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Most of Thursday

3:15 P.M. UPDATE:

All of Interstate 80 has reopened.

UPDATE:

Eastbound Interstate 80 between the Utah state line and Exit 83, La Barge Road, has been closed due to winter conditions.

As of Thursday at 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in eight to 10 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be late Thursday before a 248-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Wyoming reopens, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Due to winter conditions, I-80 from Rawlins to Cheyenne was closed around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The stretch from Exit 111 (east of Rock Springs) to Rawlins was closed around 3:23 a.m. Thursday.

As of Thursday at 7 a.m., WYDOT estimated it would be 13 to 15 hours before the interstate reopened.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or go to wyoroad.info.

