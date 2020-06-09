UPDATE (9 a.m. Tuesday):

WYDOT has pushed back the estimated reopening time for a stretch of I-80 and other area highways following heavy June snowfall. The closed highways are now expected to reopen between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

======================================================

Original Story:

Several highways in southeastern Wyoming, including a portion of Interstate 80, were closed late Monday into Tuesday morning after winter weather materialized during early in the second week of June.

The closures include I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, US 287 between Laramie and the Colorado border, WY 210 between I-80 and Curt Gowdy State Park, and WY 225 between I-80 at Otto Road and Cheyenne.

WYDOT expects those highways to reopen between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for the Laramie Valley, where five to eight inches of snow was expected with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

The National Weather Service warned that power lines and numerous tree branches were expected to be brought down by the storm.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.