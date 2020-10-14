I Voted Early in Wyoming and So Can You

I voted in the 2020 election today. It was super easy and fast. I love to vote, to be part of our American tradition. I recently saw a quote, or a saying or something, that said that voting isn't a love letter to someone running for office. It's not like filling out your fantasy football ballot. It is a chess move. It is part of the process

Voting is a direct, strategic action all of us can take to influence the direction of our country. Little moves here and there to make sure our world flourishes for us and our children. These government employees, from the top down, work for us, the people. This is our annual review of their performance. Keep them, or go in a different direction.

In Wyoming, you can go to your county clerk's office RIGHT NOW and vote. Get it done and out of the way. OK, maybe not 'right now' if you're reading this at night, but you can go during business hours (8:30 AM to 5:00 PM).

I didn't have to talk to any people because when I registered to vote in Wyoming earlier this year I requested that a ballot be mailed to me. So when my ballot showed up I proudly...let it sit on the counter for a while. Then I got my act together and filled it out and took it to the county building in downtown Cheyenne and dropped my ballot in the official ballot collection box (map).

In Cheyenne:

Vote in the Atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., Sept. 18 through Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for County holidays. Enter on the Carey Avenue side of the building and follow the signs. - Laramie Country Clerk's Office

HERE IS A LIST OF ALL WYOMING COUNTRY CLERK OFFICE CONTACT INFO

Done! My sacred duty as an American citizen fulfilled.

You may not have requested that a ballot be mailed to you, but don't worry! Just go to your county clerk's office, usually in or near your county's courthouse, ask for a ballot, fill it out, and be on your way. It's quick, easy, and makes you feel good.

Even if you haven't registered to vote in Wyoming yet, you can still go to your county clerk's office, register, then request a ballot, fill it out, and be done.