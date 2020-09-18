Ian Munsick’s New Video “Long Haul” Tells A Wyoming Love Story

This has been a big week for Wyoming native Ian Munsick.

Not only did he just sign with Warner Music Nashville but he also released a new music video "Long Haul".

The video for this love song not only beautifully depicts scenes from Northern Wyoming, but the lyrics could only have been written by a Wyoming native.

"Girl this boy ain't gonna run...we got plenty of days left under the sun. It ain't a one day ride tucked through the mountains where the coyotes cry down through the canyon where the wild things are, and the cottonwoods fall."

"Feel the river underneath our feet, we'll be drowning in a sagebrush sea...girl I'm in it for the long haul."

Fabulous lyrics and music aside, not to mention Ian's signature sound, I think we can all agree that the love story told in this video is the stuff of dreams.

"As long as I know it's you and me, time doesn't matter at all. Girl, I'm in it for the long haul."

And while I'm still waiting for confirmation from Ian...I'm pretty sure the couple at the end of the video is his own mom and dad.

