ICBM Replacement Project to Start at F.E. Warren as Early as 2023

F.E. Warren will be the first of the nation's three missile bases to have its nuclear weapons system upgraded, officials announced Friday.

The $90 billion Ground Based Strategic Deterrent project will replace the Air Force's fleet of Cold War-era Minuteman III missiles and modernize its command and control systems.

"We are humbled and honored to be chosen as the community where this mission will begin," said Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen.

"Our deepest appreciation goes out to Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Mike Enzi and USAF leadership who have worked diligently to move GBSD forward and ensure that the strategic competition mission is safe, secure and reliable for years to come," added Steenbergen.

Kathy Cathcart, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Chamber, says "GBSD has the potential to be the largest economic development project in Wyoming’s history."

Estimates are that the project will create 1,000 jobs and lead to more housing.

"I am extremely excited about this announcement," said Gov. Gordon. "This is a multi-billion dollar project that will benefit the entire state’s economy, while fortifying the nation’s defense."

The Air Force plans to begin construction at F.E. Warren as early as 2023. Malmstrom will be the second base to begin construction in 2026, with Minot beginning in 2029.

