Ice Fishing Gear You’ll Love

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

There are a few things that every ice fisher needs and then there are items that aren't a necessity but would definitely come in handy. Check out some fun ice fishing gear to keep you nice and toasty and help you find your next catch.

Amazon

Keep your toes warm on the ice with these fleece-lined waterproof boots. These beauties will keep you comfy in temperatures from -60°F to 30°F and the super non-slip traction will keep you on two feet. Give yourself an extra layer with these great heavyweight wool boot socks.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2OJicOM

Amazon

When you're ice fishing you need to have access to your fingers for tying knots and putting bait on your hook. These water repellent gloves will give you the freedom you need but also keep your hands toasty. Prefer to have fully covered hands? Check out these Palmyth waterproof Ice Fishing gloves.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2OJWTMI

Amazon

Do you feel like a kindergartner tying their shoes when you are prepping your reel? Have no fear! Hook-Eze will make it a snap. It also makes for safe travel by covering the fishing hooks already on your pole. Need some new lures? Check out this Bassdash Ice Fishing Lure Kit.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2uD9Ilk

Amazon

Put eyes on your fish before you even drop the line with this awesome fish finder. It even comes with a great waterproof suitcase that is mini and portable. Prefer a soft case? Check out this Moocor Underwater Fishing Camera.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2SD862T

Amazon

Go ice fishing with five of your favorite people in this insulated tent. Set up is a breeze with this portable tent that fits in an oversized duffle that you can carry on your back. Just pop-up and use the self-tapping ice anchors to hold it in place. Prefer to fish in a smaller group? Grab this Thunderbay Ice Cube.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/38mqvrp