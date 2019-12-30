Ice Fishing On Wyoming’s Upper Sunshine Reservoir 2019

Wyoming Ice Fisherman and YouTuber Joe Wassmer took a youtube subscriber, Chris, up to Meeteetse to help him figure out how to catch trout through the ice. It was a good day of fishing as they caught a string of fish.

If you think ice fishing is miserable and cold, especially when the Wyoming wind starts pushing across the lake, you might be wrong. These two show the viewers all the comforts of home in their tent on the lake.

The hardest part seems to be getting one's hands on a slimy fish that wants to wiggle across the slick ice as it looks for it's way back to the water.

Near the end of their video, you'll see some impressive footage from under the ice as the fish come and take the bait.

Not just anyone likes winter ice fishing. But those who do, love it.

VIDEO BELOW.