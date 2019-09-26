If Alexas’ Voice Was By State, Who’s Voice Would Wyoming Use?

It was just announced that later this year you will be able to have Samuel L. Jackson be the voice of your Alexa device, according to USA Today.

As of right now, you can only have Alexa herself speak to you when you ask/tell your device a command. At first, you will pay $0.99 cents during the introductory period to get Sam's voice. After that, it will be $4.99 to get his voice. There will be two versions of Samuel L. Jackson, a clean one and an explicit one.

We were talking around the office about what a cool idea this is. But, what about if you could change Alexa's voice to fit the state you live in or are from?

So, here is our question to you, which voice would best represent Wyoming? Here are some options:

Chris LeDoux

Dick Cheney

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian

Josh Allen

Let us know if there is someone else that would sound better?

