If the State of Wyoming Has a Halloween Costume, Is This It?

This might be a little bit different than what you're going for this year.

The big, spooky day is rapidly approaching. Halloween approacheth and, if you're like me, you have yet to even think about costumes. I mean, I have some ideas, but really haven't thought about the execution.

What are you planning on dressing up as this year? Yes, COVID is making our celebrations a little difficult this year, but that doesn't mean we can't create our own fun. Even if we have to sit at home and just watch scary movies alone, it's worth putting on something fun. Feel free to share your costume choice with us or, better yet... do a trial run, snap a photo and tag us on social media!

With that being said, what do you think the state of Wyoming would dress up as? Of course, this could be a costume idea for us, but I think it's fun to think of the actual state showing up to this party in an actual costume. All of the other states are also dressed up in ridiculous costumes that represent a stereotype.

Like "Sexy Awful Tourist Who Gets Gored by an Elk."

I saw this on Instagram recently and couldn't help, but laugh. No, I'm not laughing at people getting hurt while visiting our state no matter how much of a touron they may be, but merely the idea that this concept can be made sexy. Leave it to Matt Shirley to give us a good chuckle on social media. He does so many charts like this and they always make me smile. 10/10 recommend a follow.