If Wyoming Had an Iconic Ice Cream Flavor It Would Be…

You probably only need one guess to nail this one.

Although I don't typically enjoy the heat that summer brings, I do love the treats that it brings. Like ice cream! Ok, who am I kidding? I love ice cream at any time of year in any temperature.

There are so many flavors of ice cream out there and depending on where you live, there are certain flavors that are staples on the menu at the parlor. These flavors are typically reminiscent of the state itself. They also tend to be favorites of the locals.

So what is Wyoming scooping onto that cone?

According to Taste of Homes, The Most Iconic Ice Cream Flavor in Every State list puts Oatmeal Cookie Dough at the top. OK, we're pretty sure they actually mean Cowboy Cookies. Despite calling it Oatmeal Cookie Dough, this flavor utilizes chocolate chips and coconut just like a Cowboy Cookie.

What's your favorite flavor?