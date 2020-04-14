If Wyomingites Came With Warning Labels

It seems that everything that might be considered dangerous, no matter if it really is or not, comes with a warning label.

Well maybe the people of Wyoming should come with a few of those stickers. That way we can always claim, "Can't say we didn't warn ya!"

WARNING: Telling a Wyomingite they are not allowed to do something is seen as a challenge.

WARNING: Just because they don't smoke doesn't mean they don't chew. Watch for flying spit.

WARNING: If'n you don't see a gun on their hip it just means they found a clever place to conceal it.

WARNING: Sausage and bacon is considered a breakfast salad. Don't argue the point.

WARNING: Explaining how things are done where you come from is a one way ticket back to where you come from.

WARNING: Wyomingites do not live out here because they are stupid. They live out here to get away from stupid. That's a hint.

WARNING: Kind gentle, honest person who will give you the shirt off their back, until you give them a reason not to be. If that happens, be somewhere else.

WARNING: A Wyomingite has more respect for an honest man with stupid opinions than a smart liar.

WARNING: Proud of their home town. Proud of their state. Proud of their country.

WARNING: When you call me that, smile.

--- By Glenn Woods