If You Happen to Be Expecting, Wyoming’s an Okay State to Be In

If you're expecting or plan on expanding your family anytime soon, it could be pretty stressful, especially during a pandemic. With plenty of other factors to consider, here's where Wyoming ranks in terms of the best and worst states to have a baby.

WalletHub recently researched several determining factors to find out what states are the best and worst in today's world to have a baby. Wyoming showed up on the list at 24th overall. Right in the meaty part of the curve. Not showing off, not falling behind. So it's an okay spot to be in.

In order to obtain the results of the research, several determining factors weighed in such as cost and healthy care accessibility, as well as baby and family-friendliness. Despite Wyoming having the 2nd highest cost for having a baby, our state's health care ranked was the same as it was overall at 24th. And for baby-friendliness, we ranked 11th overall.

Massachusetts ranked as the best overall state to have a baby in, followed by Minnesota, Vermont, North Dakota, and Rhode Island. The worst states were Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Alabama being ranked last overall.

So if you're expecting anytime soon, Wyoming's a pretty okay spot to expand your family. To see where all other states ranked, check out the map below.