‘I’m Not in This Job for the Money,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says

Despite the barrage of criticism she's received since taking office in 2017, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she "absolutely loves" the job.

"I grew up being able to really hold my own and I grew up with a really good value system," Orr said last month during her third State of the City address.

"And I'm not in this job for the money, because it gets very depressing when you start looking at what an hourly wage could be for mayor," added Orr, saying she averages one weekend off a month.

Orr admits that she doesn't always get it right, but says people need to remember that elected officials make mistakes just like everybody else.

"Sometimes we have to make decisions with the information that we have and we may not have the right information," said Orr. "But at the end of the day when I look at myself in the mirror, if I can look at myself and say, 'You know what? I made the best decision I could at the end of the day with the information I had and I'm doing it for our community,' then I'm okay with the hits."

Orr has yet to officially announce whether she'll seek a second term in office.

