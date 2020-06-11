In Terms of ‘Fun’ States, Wyoming is Near the Middle of the Pack

Okay, so maybe Wyoming's just below the middle of the pack when it comes to the most fun states in America, but it's close enough for such a consideration.

In a recent study from WalletHub, Wyoming was listed as the 30th most fun state in America. That's pretty much the middle of the pack if we're talking about the top 20, middle 10, then the bottom 20. We're just at the bottom of the middle 10 states, so yeah, we're doing okay fun-wise.

The amount of fun in the research was based on factors that ranged from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. Wyoming came in ranked 29th when it came to 'entertainment and recreation' while also ranking 42nd in 'nightlife'. However, we also ranked 1st in the following three categories:

Highest State & Local Expenditures on Parks & Recreation Per Capita

Best Access to National Parks

Most Skiing Facilities Per Capita

The concept of 'fun' is really what you make of it. There's plenty of things to do here if you give yourself the chance to do them. Being in radio, I've lived in more than a few states and their rankings were definitely more than a little off, so maybe we're even more fun than just 30th. For example, I've lived in Oklahoma (ranked 26th) and North Dakota (ranked 40th). I'll let you know right now that North Dakota is SO much more fun than Oklahoma.

But again, your level of fun is what you make of it so enjoy all you can in Wyoming!