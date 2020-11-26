In the Midst of 2020, I’m Thankful for You – Happy Thanksgiving!

Spending each day with you has been such a light this year.

Wow. What a year it has been. Remember last year when we were all gathered around the table being grateful for the year we had, but also being hopeful of what the new year would bring. We said it was a new era of the "Roaring 20s." No matter what the year brought, nothing could be worse than 2019.

Oh, how wrong we were.

This year has been rough. And it continues to be rough. Thanksgiving this year won't look the same and it's hard to look past what we're missing and give thanks for what we have. I would challenge you to actually write down the things you are thankful for. Every little thing. And I think it's important to write them down so you can see your list grow and grow.

This year, I am more thankful for you than ever before.

With the weight of 2020 heavy on all of our shoulders, I found that the time I spent with you was light. Knowing I could walk into this studio, put aside the cares of the world, and just laugh with you made all the difference. Oh, there were some hard days. There were days that it was hard to slap a smile on my face and talk about our favorite artists or the latest trends online, but knowing you are on the other side of this microphone made it easier.

I think all of us here share a special bond with you. It's unique because we're not going out together on the weekends (certainly, not with COVID), but we spend each day together. In a way, it feels like we're extended family. 2020 has made that more abundantly clear as we have all trudged through this year together, arm in arm.

Thank you for inviting me into your space each and every day. Thank you for trusting me to make the time worth your while. Thank you for allowing me to be on this journey of life with you.

May you and your loved ones have a very Happy Thanksgiving.