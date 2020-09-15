Increased Cameron Peak Fire Containment Expected in Coming Days

Snowfall has kept the Cameron Peak Fire at 102,596 acres and 4%containment for several days.

Crews have been using the time to box the fire in.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 firefighters deployed to the blaze. They've been working on constructing a boundary on the western, northern, and eastern perimeters.

In Tuesday's (Sept. 15) official Cameron Peak Fire update, authorities gave encouraging news: "In the coming days, once firefighters are able to secure existing fire lines and connect them together, containment will increase."

Helicopter crews have been focusing on hot spot areas, including some flare-ups in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Extra resources have been dispatched to prevent an anticipated northwesterly wind event from expanding the flames.

The official estimated containment date remains on Oct. 31.