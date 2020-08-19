Incumbents Cruise To Victory In Laramie County Commission Primary

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A pair of incumbents logged apparent wins in Tuesday's Republican Laramie County Commission race, according to unofficial results.

Longtime commisioner K.N. ''Buck Holmes" and Brian Lovett, who was appointed to the board earlier this year, topped nine GOP candidates to be nominted for two seats on the board. Both of the incumbents logged over 5,000 votes on Tuesday.

The pair will square off against Democrat Jeff Dokter in the November 3 general election.

Lovett was apponted earlier this year to replace Amber Ash, who left the county commission to take a job leading the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority [DDA]. None of the other seven GOP commission candidates topped 4,000 votes on Tuesday. Taft C. Love finished third in the field with 3,713 votes.

