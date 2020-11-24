Indoor Track Gets The Green Light for 2021 Season

The Indoor Track season for 2021 has been approved and specific sport considerations were announced by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird released the information on Tuesday before the holiday break.

Indoor track was the last sport to receive approval during the current COVID restricted high school sports seasons. Also, a key factor is the limited number of indoor facilities available in the state.

Indoor track has several sport-specific considerations that address the use of ‘common equipment’ and facilities.

A maximum of 300 participants will be allowed at one meet.

One big change is that no fans will be allowed at the regular season meets to allow athletes to social distance.

Anyone in a facility, coaches, athletes, and meet personnel will be required to wear a mask at all times unless an athlete is competing in an event. There will be no pre or post-event handshakes. If athletes use the same equipment, such as a pole in the vault, it must be cleaned and sanitized between each use. Gloves will be allowed only during relay events.

Another big change is that the boys’ and girls’ state meets will be separated. The boys’ state championships will be on Feb. 27, 2021, while the girls’ state championships will be on March 6, 2021. Both of those are Saturday’s.

There will be a maximum of 8 finalists in each individual running event and relay. There will 9 finalists in a field event. The finalists will be determined by performances at Campbell County and Natrona County regular-season meets, according to the sport considerations.

At this time, each state meet participant will be granted a maximum of two tickets, but that will be determined by the numbers allowed through State Health Orders.

Indoor track practices can start on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The first competition will be the weekend of Jan. 14-16, 2021.

To read the indoor track considerations, please click the link below.

WHSAA INDOOR TRACK CONSIDERATIONS