Infected Bat Raises Wyoming Rabies Concerns

Animal Control officials in Rock Springs are urging people to make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies after a bat tested positive for the virus last month.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the bat was found in a tree on July 24 and sent to the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratories in Laramie for testing. the test came back positive for rabies on July 30.

People are being reminded to report any bats they find immediately, and to keep their distance from the flying mammals. Pet owners are also being encouraged to make sure their furry friends are current on their rabies vaccinations. The shots must be administered by a licensed veterinarian.

Rabies is a highly contagious viral infection that can be fatal to humans as well as other mammals. The disease is usually spread by the bite of an infected animal.

In Wyoming, it is most commonly found in bats and skunks, but it can infect any mammal. Rabies in Wyoming usually peaks in the summer months and tapers off during colder weather.