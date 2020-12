The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl who has been reported as a runaway.

That;'s according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The post says Kijana Cordova was last seen wearing black sweats and a white hoodie.

Anyone with any information on Kijana is being asked to call Officer Ryan in reference to case 20-66643.