Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Rising country star Ingrid Andress has announced plans for her major-label debut album. Titled Lady Like, the much-anticipated record will feature Andress' popular single "More Hearts Than Mine" and more tracks, and is set for release on March 27 via Warner Music Nashville / Atlantic Records.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Song Suffragettes, a Nashville-based all-women songwriters collective, will head to the United Kingdom in 2020. The group's first overseas shows -- five in total, spread across the UK in late April -- will feature Song Suffragettes regulars Kalie Shorr and Candi Carpenter along with UK singer-songwriters Vic Allen and Bellah Mae. The run kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland, on April 26 and will make stops in Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester before concluding on April 30 at London's Bush Hall. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 7).

Danielle Del Valle, Getty Images

Morgan Wallen is also headed to Europe in 2020. After headlining his Whiskey Glasses Roadshow and opening for Jason Aldean on his We Back Tour, Wallen will perform in Manchester, England, on May 14, then head to London and Newcastle before wrapping up in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 19. Wallen's collaborator and fellow singer-songwriter Hardy will serve as support for the tour, for which tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 7).

Photo by David McClister, courtesy of Sacks and Co.

Blackberry Smoke will headline a Canadian tour that's set to kick off in March. Following the recent release (and No. 1 chart debut) of their Homecoming: Live In Atlanta album, the band will head to Montreal, Quebec, on March 11, then hit Ottawa and Toronto, Ontario; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Kitchener, Ontario; and Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, before heading back to the United States after a March 22 performance in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a short break and more tour dates that will follow in April. Tickets for Blackberry Smoke's Canadian shows go on sale on Friday (Feb. 7); check out the band's official website for more details.