Insane Inflatable 5K is Coming to Laramie May 9, 2020

The excitement has us bouncing off the walls, and it will have you bouncing around the UW campus. We're bringing the Insane Inflatable 5K to Laramie.

It's the most fun ever in Laramie. There'll be 3.1 miles, 11 insane inflatables, and one fun day! It's a fun obstacle course run with a bunch of souped-up bouncy houses. It's not about running and winning though, it's all about crazy fun.

To get in on the fun you can register nowhere. The early bird registration price is $29 a person, good until January 24 at midnight.

The Insane Inflatable 5K will be in Laramie on the University of Wyoming Campus (1000 E University Ave). Assemble your family and friends and join us for one of the most exciting events to ever hit Wyoming.

