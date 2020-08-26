Instagramer Names The Worst Tourist Attractions In Every State

Matt Shirley is a blue check Instagramer.

For those of you that aren't familiar with what that means, it implies that he's the real deal, legit with what he posts, and popular.

Matt's unique posts are actually 100% made up of charts that he creates based on polls given to his followers.

A few examples are "Things I Drink", "The Worst Thing About Every State", and "Fight or Flight Triggers".

Recently Matt posted a chart (once again based on information gathered from his followers) of "The Worst Tourist Attractions in Every State".

Take a moment to look at the chart, and then let's discuss...

First, there are some pretty funny places on there...like "The Worlds Tallest Filing Cabinet" and "The Potato Museum" and then, of course, there are some that obviously come from bitter locals.

I find it hard to believe that Disney is the worst tourist attraction in Florida.

But what we all really want to talk about is the choices for Wyoming and Colorado.

Wyoming's worst tourist attraction is listed as the Intergalactic Spaceport. I've never even heard of that, so it can't be that amazing right?!

I did a little digging and I have to be honest what I found made me giggle more than a bit.

It turns out that the Intergalactic Spaceport is located in Green River and it's a 5,000 landing strip set aside for alien refugees (as in aliens from outerspace) in case they need a home.

You can read the full story here, but this is something that the town actually had to approve before it could happen, which is what made me laugh.

Colorado's worst tourist attraction is Casa Bonita.

Anyone that has ever been there that is not a 4-10 year old child would agree with this statement.

Yes, there are pirate fights and actors diving off waterfalls, but the Cafeteria Style food is NOT worth the trip.

Trust me.

What do you think?

Do you agree that Wyoming's worst tourist attraction is the Greater Green River Intergalgctic Spaceport?

Let us know your thoughts through chat or the shoutout feature in our app.