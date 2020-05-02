Interactive Directory Tracks New Hours for Open WY Businesses

As restrictions are lifted amid the Covid-19 crisis, a new tool is available that tracks what businesses and services are open and what their hours are. The new interactive directory was released by the Wyoming Business Council.

The new directory is a one-click stop to search for businesses throughout your Wyoming community at wideopenwyo.org. Over 800 businesses throughout the state are searchable by using Google maps to find restaurants, breweries, grocers, retailers, day cares, and more.

For each business, their hours and services are listed, such as take-out, delivery, or if they're available for online shopping. Additional accommodations for more at-risk populations are listed as well.

If you have a business that needs to be added to the list, you can click on 'Add Business' in the upper right-hand corner and then fill out a short form. For all employers, employee and community info, you can find more info on resources available at wyomingbusiness.org/covid19.