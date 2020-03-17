Internet Dealing with Quarantine with this Sock Puppet Game

We all have our own way of dealing with government recommendations of self-quarantine and social distancing. The internet has come up with a clever sock puppet game.

Complex shared this video showing how one person is occupying their time.

This game will be a tad more difficult if you're not on a well-traveled street. There are other more productive ideas on how to manage your time if you're in quarantine, but I will admit this one made me laugh.

Thank you, internet, for being you.