Internet Dealing with Quarantine with this Sock Puppet Game
We all have our own way of dealing with government recommendations of self-quarantine and social distancing. The internet has come up with a clever sock puppet game.
Complex shared this video showing how one person is occupying their time.
This game will be a tad more difficult if you're not on a well-traveled street. There are other more productive ideas on how to manage your time if you're in quarantine, but I will admit this one made me laugh.
Thank you, internet, for being you.
