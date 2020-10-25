Interstate 80 Closed Between Cheyenne And Rawlins By Winter Storm

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday (October 25), Interstate 80 was closed in both directions from the Otto Road exit in the Cheyenne area to Rawlins.

That's according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation

The closure was caused by an unseasonably strong winter storm which has brought snow and bitterly cold temperatures to much of the state.

The storm is expected to continue through Monday, bringing record cold temperatures and heavy snow to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. You can access the latest Wyoming Road and Travel report here.

