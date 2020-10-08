I can’t remember the last time I saw an animated series that so perfectly captured the look of a comic book. Amazon Prime’s upcoming Invincible is based on the comic of the same name by writer Robert Kirkman — best known as the co-creator of The Walking Dead — and artists Cory Walker (who co-created Invincible and drew the first seven issues) and Ryan Ottley (who took over for Walker and illustrated the book for the next 14 years). The show, created by Kirkman, really nails the look and feel of the Invincible comic — right down to the intense violence amidst the colorful superheroes.

The first teaser for the show just debuted as part of this weekend’s virtual New York Comic-Con. Watch it below:

That’s The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun as the voice of Invincible, and J.K. Simmons as the voice of his dad, Omni-Man. Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible will debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.