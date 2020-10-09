Is Cheyenne the Most Stressed Out City in Wyoming?

It's no secret that 2020 has been a stressful year for everyone. Between an ongoing pandemic, wildfires, and an upcoming election, the year has certainly brought plenty of obstacles. But what's the most stressed city in Wyoming? Could it be Cheyenne?

Our friends at Zippia recently did the research to find the most stressed out city in every state. Using factors such as unemployment, average hours worked, commute times, income-to-home-price ratio, and the percent of the population that doesn't have insurance, the results would determine the most stressed out cities throughout the country. As for Wyoming, we are NOT the most stressed out city. That title went to Evanston.

We can all chill in the southeast corner of the state opposed to those guys over there in the southwest corner of the state. Therefore, next time you walk outside and the sky is orange and it smells like the end of the word (due to wildfire smoke), just know that it could be worse. We could all be in Evanston. How's that for some bragging rights? I'm just trying to find a silver lining.

Nevertheless, we can relax. Just chill for a while and bask in the fact that we now have less than three months left in the debacle of a year that is 2020.