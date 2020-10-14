The nice part about making a show about a character who never takes off his mask is no one will know if the star who’s supposed to be under there really is.

As it turns out, Pedro Pascal, the man who played the title character on The Mandalorian, wasn’t always on set during the filming of Season 1 of the show. Pascal was busy with a play in London and filming the role of Max Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, so there were times he wasn’t available to play Mando. In a long interview with Variety, Pascal confirms that he did have some help performing the physical side of The Mandalorian:

Some scenes on the show, and in at least one case a full episode, would need to lean on the anonymity of the title character more than anyone had quite planned, with two stunt performers — Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder — playing Mando on set and Pascal dubbing in the dialogue months later.

For Season 2, Pascal told Variety, “he was on the set far more, though he still sat out many of Mando’s stunts.”

Pascal’s voice is a huge part of the Mandalorian character, but it is sort of amazing that there could be whole scenes (or whole episodes!) where he just wasn’t present and essentially no one watching could tell. If Pascal really did play the character more often in the new season, perhaps a very attentive fan will look closely at this year’s episodes and compare them to last season’s, and find subtle differences in the Mandalorian’s physical presence. That could be kind of interesting.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30.