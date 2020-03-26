Like all of us who are isolating due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, chances are you've stumbled upon Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness while browsing Netflix.

The documentary series follows Joe Exotic, former owner of Oklahoma's G.W. Zoo, and apparently, country singer.

When he wasn't spending time with his big cats, the self-proclaimed Tiger King released several country music singles and now-unforgettable music videos. Even though some of the lyrics and music videos are cheesy and stereotypical, "his" voice is actually good. But is it really him singing?

Per the Los Angeles Times, the voice you hear on classics like "I Saw a Tiger" is not Exotic's, though he won't admit it.

Supposedly, songwriters and vocal performers Danny Clinton and Vince Johnson make up the voice of the songs in the music videos. In the credits of the documentary series, both names are credited under archival footage. Exotic met the duo when they were writing songs on commission. Clinton and Johnson worked with Exotic for the promise of exposure from his green-lit reality show that never happened, though Exotic did have a YouTube series, Joe Exotic TV.

Johnson and Clinton claim that they had no indication that Exotic would be lip-syncing and pretending to sing their songs.

"We all get what’s coming to us in the end, be it good or bad. Joe, all in all, was likable,” Johnson tells Vanity Fair. "Most people just bore the hell out of me. They have the personality of a lobster. He’s a seedy shyster, but he’s got personality."

