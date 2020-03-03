Is the Equality State as Good For Women As It Used To Be?

Wyoming has been named the equality state ever since we gave women the right to vote in 1869. A fact that we are very proud of and me myself have always had a major amount of respect for all women thanks to how my momma raised me.

Now, this brings me to the latest bit of info that Wallethub brought to my attention about equality throughout the U.S. and where Wyoming stands... We are listed at 38th in the whole country for equality.

That actually kind of upset me because I don't know where I would be without my mom and all the other women in my life and yes that does include the women that I have dated. All of them have taught me so much that I promise my father could not have taught me.

All I'm trying to say is that I feel we can do better especially with us having the title of the 'equality' state.