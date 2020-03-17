Is Tom Brady Coming to the Denver Broncos?
Tom Brady hinted that he's leaving the New England Patriots in Instagram messages Tuesday morning.
Would the Denver Broncos be interested in signing the 42-year-old legend the orange and blue faithful have long been conditioned to root against?
NFL insider Peter King has considered it a possibility.
Drew Lock did finish the season on a 4-1 run, tossing seven touchdowns and three interceptions in his rookie season. He's currently the likeliest bet to start on opening day.
Despite a high cap number, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco was still on the roster as of Tuesday morning. He opened last season as the starter, going 2-6 with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Who do you prefer of these three options? Weigh in our poll below.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app