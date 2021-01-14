Lee Brice, Jake Owen + More Will Take the Virtual Stage for Island Time Music Festival

Lee Brice, Jake Owen and LoCash are just a few of the acts confirmed to play during this year's Island Time Music Festival, according to All Access. The event is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Other performing artists include Runaway June, A Thousand Horses, Vince Gill, Blackberry Smoke, Levi Hummon and many more. Kellie Pickler is set to host alongside her husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs. The four-night festival, which is in its 12th year, will return in February 2021.

Created in 2009, the Island Time Music Festival benefits the children of Isla Mujeres, a Mexican island off the coast from Cancun. It supports The Little Yellow Schoolhouse, a school for special needs children, enabling kids to enroll in the school free of charge.

In addition to hosting a stacked lineup of country performances, the festival has also hosted a fishing tournament in years past, celebrating the island's strong fishing industry. The event also helps raise money for The Little Yellow Schoolhouse through an annual auction. Past auction items have included a variety of vacation packages, trips to sports events and more.

"Isla Mujeres and its people are beautiful. Their only income is fishing and tourism — we had to help, and the first thing that came to us was to help the folks that would be least likely to succeed because of their special needs," explains Skip Bishop, the creator of the Island Time Music Festival.

"What's so amazing about this festival is the artist, production teams and musicians have all donated their time to help," he points out. "It's like a gathering of family and friends to support a community who would otherwise be forgotten. It's paradise for us who vacation and who spend time here, but for those born here without options for work, growth in education — well, it can be a beautiful prison. We're here to change that and put our money and energy where our hearts are: With the people of Isla Mujeres."

General admission tickets for the Island Time Music Festival are available now, retailing at $150. The four-night event will take place Feb. 24-27, 2021.