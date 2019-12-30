It Was How Cold In Boulder Wyoming? [Photo Proof]

He goes by the handle of Ranch Hand. He works in Boulder Wyoming, a small community just southeast of Pinedale.

Ranch Hand like to send me notes over the Wake Up Wyoming App when I am on the air. If you have not tried that feature, just press Chat. It's like sending me a text message. You can even send links, videos, and pictures, like Ranch Hand does.

This Monday morning, 12/30/19, we were discussing cold temperatures around the state and Ranch Hand figured me might have the winning low number.

Here his a pic he took with his cell phone as he listens to the morning show in his truck.

-28F?

BRRRRRRRRR.