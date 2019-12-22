Items to Make the Most of a Snow Day

Amazon, Getty Images
Snow! I know it's not fun to scrape off of cars or clear from your driveway, but for someone who doesn't experience it regularly, it can be so magical. Here are some items to make the most of a snowy day!
Ideal Sno-Brick Maker

Building a solid snow fort would be made so much easier with this snow brick maker! All of your bricks will be consistent, and if you pack them well enough, solid and impenetrable!

Sled Legs Wearable Snow Sleds

This seems like quite the way to make an entrance. It's also ideal for a kid who can't sit still even sitting on a sled.

D-FantiX Snowball Maker Snow Toys

This is a great tool for making the perfect snowballs! Forming them in heavily gloved hands is harder than it looks and this scooper is just plain fun to use!

Ideal Mini Sno Markers

Snow is the perfect canvas for your aspiring artist. Just make sure you document their beautiful creations before they melt away!

Andorra Women's Thinsulate Insulated Waterproof Touchscreen Ski Gloves

Playing in the snow isn't just for kids, and these waterproof gloves are so cute! Plus you can still use your phone since the fingerpads are made with touchscreen-friendly material!

Columbia Kids' Big Core Glove

These gloves come in a few different colors and patterns and they look so cozy! Your kid is sure to have warm hands while they're slinging snowballs and building forts.

TSL Sleds Kid's Pull Sled

This toddler pull sled is a great and safe way to include your little one in sledding activities! It has a high back and sides along with a safety harness to keep your toddler sitting upright and safe.

GoFloats Winter Snow Tube

Embrace your inner Mother of Dragons while you race down a snowy hill with this super cool ice dragon snow tube!

