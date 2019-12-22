Items to Make the Most of a Snow Day

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Snow! I know it's not fun to scrape off of cars or clear from your driveway, but for someone who doesn't experience it regularly, it can be so magical. Here are some items to make the most of a snowy day!

Building a solid snow fort would be made so much easier with this snow brick maker! All of your bricks will be consistent, and if you pack them well enough, solid and impenetrable!

This seems like quite the way to make an entrance. It's also ideal for a kid who can't sit still even sitting on a sled.

This is a great tool for making the perfect snowballs! Forming them in heavily gloved hands is harder than it looks and this scooper is just plain fun to use!

Snow is the perfect canvas for your aspiring artist. Just make sure you document their beautiful creations before they melt away!

Playing in the snow isn't just for kids, and these waterproof gloves are so cute! Plus you can still use your phone since the fingerpads are made with touchscreen-friendly material!

These gloves come in a few different colors and patterns and they look so cozy! Your kid is sure to have warm hands while they're slinging snowballs and building forts.

This toddler pull sled is a great and safe way to include your little one in sledding activities! It has a high back and sides along with a safety harness to keep your toddler sitting upright and safe.

Embrace your inner Mother of Dragons while you race down a snowy hill with this super cool ice dragon snow tube!

