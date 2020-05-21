It’s a Patriotic Country Weekend on 106.3 Cowboy Country

To honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, this Memorial Day Weekend, 106.3 Cowboy Country is playing lot of patriotic country all the way through the holiday weekend.

Three times an hour, we'll play your favorite all-time patriotic country jams three times an hour, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday (May 22nd) and going all through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Listen to 106.3 Cowboy Country all weekend long and you'll hear all-time great patriot country anthems old and new from all your favorite artists throughout this Memorial Day weekend as we honor the brave men and women who have fallen while serving in the military.

And to all veterans and active service members, thank you for everything you do and have done for this great nation!