It’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

They are the sometimes unseen strings that tie our modern world together. They are one of the chief reasons that there is food on the store shelves and gas in the gas pumps. Truckers, and the loads they ferry across our vast continent, are some of the most important jobs in America. That's why this week we loudly celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 13-19).

The stuff we buy may start it's journey to our homes on a huge boat, then spent some time on a long train, but for what we need to reach every corner of the US we count on truckers to do it.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is an important time for America to pay respect and thank all the professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy's most demanding and important jobs. These 3.5 million professional men and women not only deliver our goods safely, securely, and on time, they also keep our highways safe. - Trucking.org

The lonely cowboys of the interstate drove over 287.9 billion miles in 2016, more than double 25 years ago. That's good because "more than 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucking for delivery of their goods and commodities," according to Trucking.org.

I've always lived in, what I call, 'Interstate Towns' along I-80, 70, and 90. Town with beautiful, and huge, truck stops. Places where the smell of diesel and the roar of engines are a sign of a healthy economy and progress. Seeing trucks with trails full of groceries, fuel, even windmill blades, is always a highlight of any road trip. The folks that undertake the life of the trucker are a special kind of person.

To the over three million drivers out there, we say "THANK YOU!" And, I'm sorry if I cut you off when I was zipping around you on the interstate.